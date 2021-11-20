First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,631 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

REZI opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

