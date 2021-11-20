First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,079 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Victory Capital worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 406.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCTR opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $43.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.85%.

VCTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

