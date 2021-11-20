First Trust Advisors LP Takes $1.24 Million Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 17.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Neenah by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Neenah by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Neenah by 10.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Neenah by 394.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NP stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is -387.76%.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

