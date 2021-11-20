First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 765,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66,025 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FAN opened at $20.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

