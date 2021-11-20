First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the October 14th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of FPXI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.32. 121,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,021. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
