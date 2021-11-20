First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the October 14th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FPXI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.32. 121,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,021. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,352,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares during the last quarter.

