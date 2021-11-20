First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the October 14th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $$50.27 during trading hours on Friday. 779,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,390. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

