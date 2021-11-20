First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $120.02 and last traded at $120.12. Approximately 29,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 67,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.79 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.