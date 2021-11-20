First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.87 and last traded at $56.96. Approximately 12,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 26,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.