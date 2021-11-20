First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.80 and last traded at $73.80. 5,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 7,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.11.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17.

