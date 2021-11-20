First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RNSC traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $30.05. 3,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

