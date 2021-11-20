First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.08. 2,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000.

