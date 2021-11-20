Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a 12 month low of $139.75 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $393,934.34. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,086,528.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $8,969,083 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 645.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Five9 by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Five9 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 56.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Five9 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.