FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Down 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 232,417 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 206,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 172,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter.

