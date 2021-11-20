Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Update

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the October 14th total of 557,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Flora Growth from $6.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGC traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,122,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,373. Flora Growth has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flora Growth will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

