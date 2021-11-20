Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 6,018 Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

BATS PBSM opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

