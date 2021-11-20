Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 71,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 395,397 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 581,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

ARRWU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

