Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $226,000 in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNGS opened at $34.63 on Friday. MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $35.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.