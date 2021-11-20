Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000.

FPXE stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33.

