Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of RGI stock opened at $197.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.60 and a 200-day moving average of $189.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $151.18 and a one year high of $201.24.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

