Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Seven Oaks Acquisition by 73.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 152,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $116,000.

Shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

