Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.61% of X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QARP opened at $43.01 on Friday. X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.