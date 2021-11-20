Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 1,513 Shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in North Mountain Merger were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 140,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

OTCMKTS NMMCU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

