Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 26,440 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MBND) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,440 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

MBND stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

Multiband Corporation provides contract installation services for the pay television industry (including satellite and broadband cable operators), Internet providers and retailers, voice, data and video services to residents of multi-dwelling units. It operates in three segments: Field Services (FS), where the Company provides installation services to pay television (satellite and broadband cable) providers, Internet providers and commercial customers; Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU), where the Company bills voice, Internet and video services to subscribers as owner/operator and also acts as a master service operator for DIRECTV, receiving net cash payments for managing video subscribers through its network of system operators, and Engineering, Energy & Construction (EE&C) where the Company provides engineering and construction services for the wired and wireless telecommunications industry, including public safety networks.

