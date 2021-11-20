Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 30,709 Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,709 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the second quarter valued at $123,000.

NYSEARCA BCD opened at $33.68 on Friday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58.

