Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Fluent worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fluent by 19.8% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fluent by 1,202.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Fluent in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $173.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.66. Fluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

