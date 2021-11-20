Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £180 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) received a £180 ($235.17) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($222.11) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £170.90 ($223.28) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($222.11) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £164.85 ($215.38).

FLTR opened at £115.45 ($150.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.26 billion and a PE ratio of -277.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £139.66 and its 200 day moving average price is £136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £114.30 ($149.33) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

