Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Raised to £171.90

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £170.90 ($223.28) to £171.90 ($224.59) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a £170 ($222.11) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £164.85 ($215.38).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £115.45 ($150.84) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £139.66 and its 200-day moving average price is £136.05. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of £114.30 ($149.33) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.26 billion and a PE ratio of -277.52.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

