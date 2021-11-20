Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 145,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,373,721 shares.The stock last traded at $57.16 and had previously closed at $55.59.

A number of research firms have commented on FL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.37.

The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

