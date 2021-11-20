Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $492 million-$497 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.38 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.590 EPS.

Forrester Research stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 253,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,639. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Neil Bradford acquired 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $117,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,868 shares of company stock worth $1,077,705. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 196.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

