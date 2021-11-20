Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $312.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

