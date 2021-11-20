ForTube (FOR) Reaches Market Cap of $50.61 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 20th. ForTube has a market capitalization of $50.61 million and $21.39 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ForTube has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00218113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

