Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $45.08. 120,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

