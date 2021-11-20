Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$198.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$198.46.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at C$87,858.49. Also, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total value of C$921,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,204,085.66.

TSE FNV opened at C$182.30 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$205.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$174.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$181.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

