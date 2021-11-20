Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $19.24 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.51 or 0.07350459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,427.20 or 0.99468574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,084,074,682 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

