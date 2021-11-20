Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €48.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.37 ($77.69).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:FME opened at €56.46 ($64.16) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.00. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($62.70) and a 1-year high of €72.28 ($82.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.