Fruth Investment Management Cuts Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Olin makes up about 1.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Olin by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock worth $159,676,391 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLN opened at $60.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.