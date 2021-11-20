Fruth Investment Management Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,189.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 31,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $20,037,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.87. The company has a market cap of $256.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

