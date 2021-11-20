Fruth Investment Management Invests $206,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2,004.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $2,176,924.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,256.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,507,866. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $85.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

