Fruth Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $218.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.25. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

