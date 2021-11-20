Fruth Investment Management Sells 300 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

