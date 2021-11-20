FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 199.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 31,580 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 91.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAY opened at $37.89 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

