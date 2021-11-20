FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) were down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 1,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,297,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. On average, analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

