Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Sells $29,700.50 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.36.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
