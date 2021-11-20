Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Announces Earnings Results

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $14.02 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YMM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

