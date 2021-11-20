Fusion Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $34.94 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,440.74 or 0.99815641 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,166,243 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

