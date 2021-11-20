FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angion Biomedica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.20) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.52). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angion Biomedica’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Angion Biomedica by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,071,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

