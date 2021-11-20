FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bankinter in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bankinter’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $5.06 price objective on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.2154 dividend. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

