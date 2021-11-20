FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Landos Biopharma, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landos Biopharma in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.55). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LABP. SVB Leerink cut shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jonestrading cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Landos Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.