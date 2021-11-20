FY2021 Earnings Estimate for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.97). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

