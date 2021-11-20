FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.28). B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 141,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 156.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 267,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $855,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,291 shares of company stock worth $3,088,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

